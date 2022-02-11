Must defeat mafia, drug traders: Navjot Sidhu

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 10

With the battle for the Amritsar East constituency going right down to the wire, main contenders PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia are pulling out all the stops, including playing the “religion” card, to woo voters.

SAD nominee Bikram Majithia campaigns in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

While Sidhu met people from the Christian community after returning from the Vaishno Devi shrine today, Majithia paid obeisance at the Durgiana Mandir.

Amid chanting of “Hallelujah” from the dais, Sidhu sought support of the community to strengthen him to “fight the evil”. Citing his Vaishno Devi visit, he said: “There is only one law that teaches every religion. To embrace all but fight against wicked forces. Like ‘Yeshu Mashi’ teaches to help the needy, this fight is alike. The ‘rashtra dharam’ (sense of nationality) is the biggest religion. It is the fight between the good and evil, like the Mahabharat. On the one hand, there are those who have an agenda to transform Punjab, on the other, there are the mafias, dacoits, extortionists and drug traders who have to be defeated,” he said.

Citing the case of SAD leader Anwar Masih, who was booked under the NDPS Act, Sidhu claimed it was testament to SAD’s involvement in prospering drug trade. If the aim was to change the lives of people by following a roadmap, then he would be there, he said, adding: “But, if the motive is just to grab power by selling ‘lies’, he won’t be there.”

At Durgiana Mandir, Majithia offered prayers and was honoured with a portrait of the shrine by committee president Ramesh Kumar and others. He later canvassed in ward No. 28 of Amritsar East, where members of the Punjab Brahmin Sabha received him and assured support.

Majithia said if the SAD-BSP was voted to power, a Deputy CM’s post would be reserved for a Hindu representative and that a ‘Brahmin Bhalai Board’ would be on their agenda with grant for the welfare of the community.

#bikram majithia #navjot sidhu