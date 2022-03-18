Must end 'mafia raj', Sidhu reminds Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A day after resigning from the post of Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday reminded CM Bhagwant Mann to eradicate ‘mafia raj’ in Punjab.

Though the former PCC president drew flak from his detractors for congratulating the newly elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu in a tweet on Thursday wrote: “The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects… Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations… hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies… best always”.

Sidhu has been speaking against the cable, sand, transport and liquor mafia. —