Must oppose parties using religion for vote: Punjab CPM

Malerkotla, April 23

The state body of the CPI (M) has called upon leaders of all democratic and secular outfits to launch a coordinated movement for sensitising masses about causes and consequences of tendency to exploit religious sentiments for grabbing power through ballot.

The party has also called upon voters to combat slogans and fake propaganda that divides masses on the basis of religion, caste and creed instead of discussing fundamental issues of education, health and unemployment besides provision of civic amenities and pollution-free environment.

Addressing a meeting at Maherna village, CPI (M) state secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon said office-bearers and activists of various wings of the outfit had been asked to launch a movement to sensitise masses about causes and consequences of violations of Election Commission guidelines by politicians who seek votes by influencing people in the name of caste, creed and religion besides alluring with money and material benefits.

“Unfortunately, the current system has been drafting and launching policies to protect interests of corporate sector at the cost of fundamental rights of common man, farmers, labourers and small traders,” said Sekhon, maintaining that people friendly policies would be implemented in case secular and democratic parties jointly succeed in constituting government in the centre. Regretting that political parties had been trying to grab power by exploiting religious sentiments of innocent members of various communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians, he alleged that the polarisations and mutual hatred had reached its climax ahead of LS election.

“But we want to make people aware that only secular and democratic administration can protect rights of common man irrespective of their caste or creed,” said Sekhon maintaining that the organization would strive hard to save the democracy of India at all costs.

