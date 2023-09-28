My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

ANI

Chandigarh, September 28

After the detention of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, his son Mehtab Singh on Thursday alleged that this is what happens when somebody speaks against the government.

In an early morning raid on Thursday, a team of Punjab Police reached Khaira’s residence in connection with an old case registered in 2015 under the NDPS Act in Jalalabad, Fazilka.

"Sukhpal Singh exposed the drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party. He always stood by the families of those who died of a drug overdose in Punjab...This is what happens when somebody speaks against the government. This is the second arrest of my father in five years. This is the after-effect of speaking the truth," Mehtab Singh said.

"In 2015, an FIR was used for this arrest. On that FIR, the court summoned us and we challenged that order in the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court quashed that order," he added.

He said law is equal for everyone, so the family will follow all the procedure. "The law is equal for everyone. We will seek regular bail and then move high court. We will fight. If they think filing the case will scare us, they are wrong as they don't know Sukhpal Khaira," he said.

Mehtab Singh also met Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who assured the family that the Congress stood firmly with Sukhpal Khaira.

Khaira was detained by Punjab Police in connection with the NDPS Act.

Khaira took to Facebook Live where he can be seen arguing with police personnel as they raided his house this morning. A police official can be seen in the video telling Khaira that a SIT has been formed in an old drug smuggling case.

