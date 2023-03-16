My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is working for a corruption-free Punjab.

Mann was addressing the media on the completion of one year of the AAP government in Punjab.

“We have set the example by not sparing the elected MLAs and even ministers of our own party. Many leaders of the opposition went behind bars. The corrupt officials are also under the scanner. Our party led by Arvind Kejriwal was born from an anti-corruption movement and we are living up to people’s expectations,” said Mann.

He said, “We are on the way to reviving the promised 'Rangla Punjab'. Transparency is our biggest promise. You trusted me by casting your vote in our favour and now trust me by giving me time in office. We are working for the next generation and not for the next government as is the practice of all political parties.”

The Chief Minister said they had delivered the promised free electricity on 87 per cent connections and given 26,797 appointment letters.

“Our government has submitted a 7,000-page report on the sacrilege issue.”