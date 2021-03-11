Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 24

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tried to commit suicide in Sangrur Central Jail on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case.

Sangrur City 1 SHO Sukhwinder Singh said, “Gangster Amandeep Dhotian, who is facing various criminal cases and is an accused in the Nabha jailbreak case, cut his arm at several places. After getting information from the jail authorities, we took him to the civil hospital, got him treated before taking him back to jail.”

The SHO said Dhotian is out of danger.