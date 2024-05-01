Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, April 30

The residents of Bathindiya Mohalla in the town of Nabha put up a hoarding at the entrance of the colony listing seven critical questions for the visiting Lok Sabha election candidates.

A foremost worry among the locals is the restoration of cottage industry which is grappling with intense competition from corporate retail giants. Stray dog and cattle menace have become an election issue for the Lok Sabha elections.

The board queries the candidates about their plans to fortify the cottage industry, particularly the traditional ‘pranda’ making, which is a prevalent self-employment pursuit in the town particularly for woman.

The residents have asked candidates about their plans to address the issue of stray cattle and dog menace. What solution they are offering on the issue of declining water level in the state? What kind of action is expected of them to plug the issue of drug menace and increasing employment? What are their plans to address the issue of increasing expenses of higher education, reads the hoarding.

Public health infrastructure emerges as another significant issue on the residents’ agenda. Sunny Raheja, a local resident, voiced the community’s frustration with the shortcomings of Nabha Civil Hospital here.

“Residents have incurred substantial expenses at private hospitals due to our local facility’s inability to handle emergencies and severe illnesses owing to a severe shortage of medical personnel. This often plunges families into lifelong debt,” said Raheja.

As the election draws near, Om Parkash, another resident, said that Lok Sabha candidates expected to address these questions, providing clear and actionable responses that could shape the future of the town particularly Bathindiya Mohalla and potentially.

