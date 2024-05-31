Nadda highlights Modi govt’s feats

Faridkot, May 30
BJP president JP Nadda today reached Faridkot to seek votes for party candidate Hans Raj Hans.
Besides listing many achievements of the BJP-led government in the last 10 years, Nadda highlighted the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.
#BJP #Faridkot #Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib #Hans Raj Hans #JP Nadda #Sikhs
