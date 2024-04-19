Nadda meeting futile, Sampla at SAD’s door

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

Senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla is likely to join SAD after the denial of ticket to him from the Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency.

The BJP had fielded Anita Som Parkash, wife of MoS Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur. While Sampla was in touch with the Congress and SAD until Wednesday, sources said he may join Akali Dal.

Joined politics in ’92 Vijay Sampla began his political journey with the BJP in 1992. He was made the MoS in the first Modi Cabinet from 2014-2019

He was appointed chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2021 to 2023

He held a meeting with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday and met him again today in Chandigarh.

Yesterday, Sampla’s meeting with BJP’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi reportedly remained unfruitful. His associates said Sampla would contest from Hoshiarpur “at all costs”.

Both SAD and the Congress are yet to announce their candidates for Hoshiarpur.

A senior Akali leader said, “Sampla has expressed his willingness to join SAD. He is expected to join tomorrow and the party may field him from the Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency.”

