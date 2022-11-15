Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 14

The Patiala police have reportedly taken three persons into custody for an alleged scam in the examination process for the recruitment of naib tehsildars conducted by the PPSC.

Soon after final result was declared, Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the Congress and Bikram Majithia of the SAD and some aspirants had levelled allegations of a scam and cheating in the exam.

The PPSC has all along maintained that there is no evidence to suggest that the recruitment process was compromised in any manner.

