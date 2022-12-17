Nakodar killings: Punjab police hand over cheques for Rs 2 crore to kin of slain cop Mandeep Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, December 17

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Saturday handed over two cheques for Rs 2 crore (Rs 1 crore each) to the family of slain Punjab Police Constable Mandeep Singh.

Constable Mandeep Singh, 32, a resident of Kotli Gajran village in Shahkot, Jalandhar, was posted as a gunman with a cloth merchant deceased Bhupinder Singh alias Timmy. Mandeep Singh died of bullet injuries he suffered during exchange of fire with the assailants in Nakodar on December 7.

Following his supreme sacrifice, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced Rs 2 crore to the family of martyr as a mark of respect. The Rs 2 crore amount includes Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia by the state government whereas another payment of insurance cover worth Rs 1 crore will be made by the HDFC bank.

The ADGP accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jalandhar Range Gursharan Singh Sandhu was here to attend the Antim Ardas Bhog Ceremony of Mandeep Singh held at Gurdwara Singh Sabha Sahib in Kotli Gajran village.

ADGP Arpit Shukla, while addressing the media, said he has handed over Rs 1 crore cheque on the behalf of the state government, while, another cheque of Rs 1 crore has been given to the martyr family under welfare policy of Punjab Police personnel on behalf of Director General Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and HDFC Bank.

He said due to his supreme sacrifice, the name of Mandeep Singh has also been recommended for the Presidential Gallantry Award (posthumously).

DGP Gaurav Yadav has paid his rich tributes to the martyr and has assured every possible help from the Punjab Government and Punjab Police to the martyr family.

Meanwhile, the financial assistance to family of martyr Mandeep Singh is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of the soldiers (from Armed forces, paramilitary and Police) and their families.