'Nanakshahi calendar must for uniformity'

Amritsar, February 13
The Nanakshahi calendar for Samvat 555 (2023-24) was released today in the
presence of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
SGPC president appealed to Sikhs to celebrate and observe all religious occasions as per the calendar released from the Akal Takht so that unity and uniformity was maintained within the community.
In the backdrop, this is actually the modified version of the ‘mool’ (original) Nanakshahi calendar of 2003. It was amended in 2010 and approved by Akal Takht. Since then, there have been different dates of gurpurbs and some religious occasions fell twice a year.
While the SGPC follows the amended version of the calendar and observes occasions accordingly, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and several Sikh organisations of the US and Delhi follow the original calendar.
Dhami said this year, important centenaries were coming, which would be celebrated with unity among the community. He said the Nanakshahi calendar for Samvat 555 was released a month in advance than the routine practice. He said the motive to release the calendar in advance was to apprise devotees about gurpurabs and historical days as per the suggestions received.
The calendar has been dedicated to the 200 years of the martyrdom day of Akali Baba Phula Singh, 300 years of birth anniversary of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia and to mark 100 years of Jaito Da Morcha. In the calendar published by the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC), photos of the Golden Temple and upcoming centenary days have been published.
