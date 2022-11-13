Nangal: Contractor sent to police custody in illegal mining case

Nangal, November 12
A day after arresting mining contractor Rakesh Chaudhary, the police produced him in a court here today. The court sent Chaudhary to police custody for two days.
Chaudhary was arrested after a case was registered against him on November 2. He has been allegedly accused of lifting sand and gravel worth Rs 5.5 crore illegally from a desilting site allotted to him last year.
Meanwhile, a large number of stone crusher owners at a press conference alleged that a few members of the Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee extorted money from them. Notably, the committee had recently staged a protest over desilting at Bhallan village.
An audio clip purportedly of conversation between a stone crusher owner and a member of the committee had gone viral.
