Nangal: Contractor sent to police custody in illegal mining case

Tribune News Service

Nangal, November 12

A day after arresting mining contractor Rakesh Chaudhary, the police produced him in a court here today. The court sent Chaudhary to police custody for two days.

Chaudhary was arrested after a case was registered against him on November 2. He has been allegedly accused of lifting sand and gravel worth Rs 5.5 crore illegally from a desilting site allotted to him last year.

Meanwhile, a large number of stone crusher owners at a press conference alleged that a few members of the Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee extorted money from them. Notably, the committee had recently staged a protest over desilting at Bhallan village.

An audio clip purportedly of conversation between a stone crusher owner and a member of the committee had gone viral.

