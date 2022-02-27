Nangal scandal: Principal's friend leaked video, held

Tribune News Service

Nangal, February 26

A day after arresting school principal Amritpal Dhiman for alleged sexual assault on students, the local police have claimed a friend of the accused had leaked his obscene video clips and pictures. Suspect Shiv Kumar, a quack in Nangran village, has been arrested.

The police came to know about the sex scandal after objectionable pictures, purportedly several years old, surfaced on the social media last week. Following this, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Daghor village.

Ashwani alleged Dhiman, also a former sarpanch of Nangran village and former block president of the Congress, used to run a school at Passiwal village till a few years ago. Due to his suspicious activities, locals had forced him to shut the school.

DSP Satish Kumar said during questioning, it was revealed Dhiman had stored pictures and video clips in his laptop. Dhiman told the police in 2015, his laptop was with his childhood friend, Shiv Kumar, and he had copied the pictures and started blackmailing him, said the DSP.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Harjot S Bains has demanded an inquiry by a sitting HC judge, saying an impartial probe was not possible due to the suspect’s political links. —