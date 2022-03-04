Nangal sex scandal: Victim records statement

Tribune News Service

Nangal, March 3

In a shot in the arm for the local police, one of the victims has come forward to record her statement in the case of sexual assault on students here. School principal Amritpal Dhiman is accused of sexually exploiting students, video clips of which, purportedly leaked by his friend Shiv Kumar, had surfaced on the social media.

Though, police officials, including SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, refused to comment on the issue, sources said the victim went to the Nangal court and recorded her statement.

While no victim had come forward in the case, an FIR was filed on the complaint of Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Daghor village. —