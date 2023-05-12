Nangal school kids complain of breathlessness, 22 hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Nangal, May 11

Panic gripped the area when a large number of students of Saint Soldier Divine Public School complained of problem in breathing here today.

Apprehending leakage of gas from some industry in the vicinity, the authorities closed the school and shifted all affected students to the Civil Hospital. Other schools in the area were also closed by the district administration.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said around 30 students were taken to the hospital. Out of them, one was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. While 21 were put under observation at the hospital, others were sent back home after giving first aid.

Five taken ill in Una too Five students of Sanoli Government Senior Secondary School in Una subdivision of Himachal Pradesh also complained of breathlessness. They were immediately moved to the nearby the Santoshgarh Community Health Centre Their condition was monitored for some time after which all of them were sent to their homes after administering first-aid

A committee comprising Ropar ADC Harjot Kaur and Nangal SDM Manisha Rana along with police officials had been constituted to trace the source of gas with the help of pollution department officials and experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, the DC said.

Local MLA and Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains reached the hospital to enquire about the health of students admitted there. Senior medical officer Dr Naresh said all 21 students under observation were discharged by the afternoon.

The school is situated near the production unit of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited. The factory of National Fertilisers Limited is also situated nearby.

PACL Director Naveen Chopra and NFL General Manager Vinay Kumar Gupta, however, ruled out any possibility of gas leak.

Their plants were working properly and no employee has reported any such happening, they said.

School Principal YP Kaushal said some students started complaining of breathing problem around 7.45 am. Those already suffering from respiratory problems had severe symptoms of breathlessness.