Narayana Schools extending reach in Punjab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Narayana Schools is extending its reach in Punjab by introducing one new CBSE school in the state. Additionally, 49 more schools are set to open from the academic year 2024-25 in eight additional states: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These new additions will join the existing 500 Narayana Schools across India. As Narayana Schools continue to expand, they welcome more students to join them on an enriching educational journey.

