Narco-terror case: Amritsar house of accused attached

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had attached the Amritsar house of two brothers, who are accused in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case.

The NIA in an official statement said, “The residential property of two brothers Bikramjit [email protected] Bikram Singh @ Vicky and Maninder Singh @ Mani has been attached under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 after its designation as ‘proceeds of terrorism.'" The brothers have already been arrested by the NIA in the case.

The NIA has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary, against 13 accused under sections of the UAPA, NDPS and IPC. The case was registered on May 8, 2020.

“The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan. The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border,” the NIA said.

The sale proceeds of the smuggled drugs were being used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelised to fund terrorists of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the Kashmir Valley, it added.

The NIA had also attached and seized some land, measuring 60 kanal and 10 marla, six vehicles and Rs 6,35,000, the agency said, adding that further investigations continued.