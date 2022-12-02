Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

After a 4-km chase and cross firing, the police nabbed two gangsters suspected to be part of a narco-terror module while three of their accomplices managed to escape in Kapatgarh area falling under the Chheharta police station on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravi of Kapatgarh and Robin of Tarn Taran.

The police confiscated five pistols, including three foreign-made weapons, and 17 live cartridges from their possession. The incident occurred around 1 pm, which led to panic in the area, as locals ran inside shops for their safety.

According to information, the Chheharta police had got a tip-off, regarding a suspicious SUV in the area. As soon as cops intercepted the said vehicle, the suspects tried to flee.

While escaping, they fired at the police team, said Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh. “The police officers retaliated considering rush in the market,” he said, adding that nobody suffered injuries in cross firing.

The suspects were chased by the police for around 4 km, following which two of them entered a house. The entire area was cordoned off and the duo was nabbed. A search operation was launched to find the remaining suspects.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations), Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, said the suspects had come to kill their rival gang members due to a dispute over drug money.

As per preliminary probe, the suspects were allegedly part of a narco-terror module, added Bhullar.

“Five sophisticated pistols have been seized from the suspects whose make and brand was erased by them. We are also trying to find their cross-border links,” he said.