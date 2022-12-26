Narco-terror, NIA 'raids' Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

A team of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) reportedly raided the Amritsar Central Jail complex here late last night.

It seized two mobile phones from the premises which it took along for forensic examination and conducting further investigation.

The NIA has been probing several narco-terror cases having links with drug peddlers and gangsters languishing in jail who were in contact with their accomplices over the phone.

Amritsar Central Jail has become a hotbed with a huge number of seizures of prohibited material including mobile phones and cigarettes. Taking advantage of the dense fog in the region, unscrupulous elements are increasingly throwing in these prohibited materials.

However, Jail Superintendent Surinder Singh has termed it a personal visit as the officials were known to him. Yesterday, the NIA team had conducted raids at Majith Mandi and Lopoke area.

This is the first time that an NIA team has visited Amritsar Central Jail. It has been learnt that the NIA team visited the barracks of cross-border smugglers and notorious criminals.

They also questioned the inmates from whom the two mobiles were confiscated by the jail staff. Earlier, they held a meeting with the Jail Superintendent.