Narcotics consigned to flames

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The narcotics seized by the police under various operations were destroyed in Sriganganagar on Friday. SP Anand Sharma said that the narcotics were destroyed by burning in the boiler of Shree Cement Factory located in Udaipur Godaran village. He said 1,941-kg poppy husk, about 26-kg ganja, 570-gm smack, 118-gm heroin, 1,05,070 intoxicating pills, 512 opium plants and 149 drug vials were destroyed. OC

Bus conductor robbed

Muktsar: Three unidentified bike-borne persons on Friday snatched a bag containing nearly Rs 2,500 from a bus conductor in Gidderbaha town on Friday morning. The victim, Harphool Kumar, a Punjab Roadways employee, alleged that he was walking towars Husnar Chowk, when three youngsters snatched his bag and ran away. The police have started an investigation. TNS

Tractor rally organised

Sangrur: Area farmers, under the banner of BKU (Dakaunda), organised a tractor march on January 26 for their long-pending demands. “Since the government has failed to fulfil our demands, we organised the tractor march,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of the union. TNS

Freedom fighters’ kin protest

Sangrur: Members of families of some freedom fighters raised slogans against the Lehra administration alleging that it neither gave them due respect nor were treated them properly after being invited to the January 26 function. “It’s an insult to all freedom fighters. The government should look into the matter,” said Gurinderpal Singh, a member of All India Freedom Fighters Association. But, Lehra SDM Suba Singh denied the allegations and said they honoured all the families of freedom fighters. TNS

5 held for playing loud music

Faridkot: The police have arrested five persons for playing loud music on the occasion of Basant Panchami. They allegedly took out a procession on vehicles and played loud music. The police said the arrested persons had violated the District Magistrate’s orders of not playing loud music as it causing disturbance to many students and elderly persons. TNS

Drug addict attempts suicide

Phagwara: A 41-year-old drug addict, Mandip, currently residing in Jiwan Nagar of Hajipur village reportedly attempted to kill himself using sharp-edged weapon at his aunt’s house on Thursday night. SMO Dr Lehmber Ram said the man was admitted to a private de-addiction centre in Una (HP) but he ran away from there and came to his aunt’s house. No case has been registered yet.

#abohar