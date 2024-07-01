Narma crop in good shape, safe from white fly attack: PAU

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 30

The scientists of Punjab Agricultural University, who are conducting a survey in cotton growing Diwankhera, Bakainwala, Jhumianwali, Murad Wala, Chuhriwala Dhanna, Sukhchain, Rupnagar, Gidderanwali and Modi Khera villages, see no threat from white fly that had caused heavy damage in the past few years.

District Extension Officer Dr Jagdish Arora today said that the narma cotton crop is currently in good condition and the farmers need not to worry about any rumours.

According to the survey, the number of white flies in the district is going below the economic level. However, this time, there is a lot of area under mango cultivation in the district and farmers have to be careful. Farmers should stay beware of the white fly before 10 am. If six flies per leaf are seen on the top three leaves of the plant, then it can be controlled by using the insecticide recommended by the PAU.Crop scientist Dr Manpreet Singh gave advice about using urea fertiliser after first watering.

