Narrow escape for Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

Former minister and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh had a narrow escape as the car he was travelling in fell into a ditch near Chail in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

While Rana Gurjeet Singh said he suffered minor injuries around his neck, all his co-passengers, including his nephew, were completely safe. “We were going on a narrow road. The rains had perhaps made the road slippery which led to the accident,” he said.

The car’s tyres got stuck near a tree and it stopped just a few metres downhill. Rana Gurjeet Singh said he then cancelled his tour, chose to return to Kapurthala.

#Kapurthala