Narrow escape for Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh in Himachal Pradesh

Jalandhar, August 31
Former minister and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh had a narrow escape as the car he was travelling in fell into a ditch near Chail in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening.
While Rana Gurjeet Singh said he suffered minor injuries around his neck, all his co-passengers, including his nephew, were completely safe. “We were going on a narrow road. The rains had perhaps made the road slippery which led to the accident,” he said.
The car’s tyres got stuck near a tree and it stopped just a few metres downhill. Rana Gurjeet Singh said he then cancelled his tour, chose to return to Kapurthala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...