Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Jalandhar, July 1

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and other Congress workers had a narrow escape on Sunday evening as a charged bull entered the spot where he was campaigning door-to-door in ward number 76 of Basti Danishmandan area. He was here to bolster the Congress campaign for Jalandhar West bypoll.

Warring was interacting with the mediapersons when the bull made its way into the gathering where mediapersons, Congress workers and some residents were standing in the middle of a lane. Panic struck and everyone ran in different directions. The bull rammed into a worker, who bravely handled the situation. Thankfully, no untoward incident happened in the episode and the bull passed off from the area.

After the incident, Raja Warring resumed his interaction with the media and started comparison of the charged bull with certain politicians from Jalandhar West. “This was an animal. But there are certain other bullying political leaders in the Jalandhar West who have made the lives of people here difficult. The voters here will give a befitting reply to such leaders in the forthcoming bypoll,” he said.

