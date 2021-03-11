Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 26

Punjab has outperformed Delhi in the nationwide learning outcome levels survey for Classes III, V, VIII and X. The National Achievement Survey-2021 report places Punjab ahead of Delhi, although CM Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers to the Capital to educate them on “better teaching environment”. The survey, held in November last, tested the students in various subjects and assessed their learning and performance, particularly during the pandemic, covering private and government schools. Punjab topped in 10 of the 15 categories. It scored 355 in language (Punjabi), 339 in Math and 334 in EVS, higher than the national average of 323, 306 and 307, respectively, for Class III. In Class 10, Punjab scored the highest in math (273) and were on the third spot in English.