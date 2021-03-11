NAS report showing Punjab as leader not true: Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 27

“The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 showing Punjab as the leader is based on fudged figures. It does not speak the truth and the ground situation is totally different,” said Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today.

Why CM silent? I am surprised over stony silence of CM as it is a matter of pride for all Punjabis… or the govt has turned stone deaf and can’t hear and bear anything other than the Delhi model, which fell way behind Punjab model. — Raja Warring, PCC Chief

He said, “I will like to congratulate the teachers for ranking first in the national survey, but I have some reservations about the findings. Soon after I took over the department, I realised that instead of good teaching, the previous government was engaged in a numbers game. In different meetings, I have been told that teachers were pressurised to play with the baseline assessment.”

“We have actually met some students who could read just one line, but had been awarded 60 per cent marks and even more. The government does not have an authentic report on the ground realities in schools. The process to reassess has already commenced and we will know the reality soon,” he said.

“There are hundreds of schools without any Class IV employees. Teachers are doing the job of cleaning the campuses themselves or paying from their own pockets for it.”

Hayer said, “This is not to say that teachers are not putting in their best efforts or all schools are in a pitiable situation. We have certain examples of good teaching in schools also. However, a mammoth exercise is needed for a revamp.”

Democratic Teachers’ Front state president Vikram Dev Singh said, “The comparison between the survey and ground reality puts a big question mark on the evaluation process. It may be mentioned that only 3,656 schools were evaluated out of the total approximately 19,500.”

Vikram Dev said, “Of 29,941 posts of ETT teachers, at least 15,000 are vacant. This is as per official figures. The situation is not different in middle and high schools. No special recruitment was done for the pre-primary classes started by the previous government.”

The principal of a government school in Hoshiarpur said, “Teachers were just given the targets to show improved results.”

#gurmeet singh meet hayer #raja warring