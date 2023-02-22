National Investigation Agency takes Moga gangster into custody

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 21

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged gangster Harpreet Sharma alias King and took him to Delhi. A team of seven sleuths, led by Inspector Chandan Yadav, raided the house of Harpreet at Manuke village in the district.

Harpreet was in the house at the time of the raid by the NIA team. The team seized a couple of mobile SIMs from his house. The police brought Harpreet to the CIA branch at Mehna village for questioning. The NIA team also questioned Harpreet for about 30 minutes.

Around 5 pm, the NIA sleuths demanded the custody of Harpreet from the local police and took him to Delhi. It had been revealed that there were four criminal cases registered against him. He was on bail.

Earlier in the day, the NIA team also raided the house of gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala at Dala village in the district. Arshdeep Dala is living in Canada while his native house at Dala village was sealed by the police. No family member was present in the house at the time of the NIA raid. It was also learnt that the NIA team enquired about Tamana Gun House in Moga but it was found closed.

Meanwhile, a team of the NIA conducted raids in various districts, including Bathinda, on Tuesday.

Around 5.30 am, its teams raided the house of gangster Ramandeep Singh alias Rammi Machhana of Machhana village and Manjinder Singh of Bahman Kaur Singh Wala village, Talwandi Sabo. The NIA team with the support of the police conducted searches at both places for about an hour. They also questioned family members of Rammi and Manjinder Singh.

Mobile phones and some documents were also seized. Police officials had not revealed what kind of documents had been seized.

Paramjit Kaur, mother of gangster Rammi, said her son had been in Bathinda Central Jail for the last eight years. Even after this, the investigative agencies were repeatedly raiding his house and harassing them unnecessarily.

An NIA team also raided the house of Manjinder Singh Mindi, a resident of Bahman Kaur Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo. Manjinder is a close associate of gangster Jagga Takhtmal and is accused of involvement in several incidents in Haryana. The NIA team seized some belongings from his house.

#arshdeep singh #Moga #National Investigation Agency NIA