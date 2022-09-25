National Medical Commission asks colleges to upload certificates on DigiLocker

Faridkot, September 24
Now, all medical students will get their authentic certificates in the digital format directly from the National Medical Commission (NMC).
The NMC has asked all medical institutions to upload their 10-year academic certificate data, including degrees, mark sheets, admit cads and score cards on DigiLocker. This facility will benefit a large number of students, particularly those admitted under the all-India quota and minority quota seats in the MBBS and MD/MS courses, in government and private medical colleges across the country.
These students have to travel long distances to reach their medical institutes and universities to collect their certificates. These certificates are treated on par with the original documents, said the NMC.
In an official notification, Sandhya Bhullar, Secretary, NMC, conveyed to the medical institutes and universities to upload the 10-year academic certificate data on DigiLocker, the national academic depository.
“DigiLocker hosts around 560 crore documents from 2,205 government and private organisations,” said the Secretary NMC, quoting a letter from National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
