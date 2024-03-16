Nation’s first Saragarhi Museum inaugurated

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, March 15
The country’s first historical Saragarhi Museum was today dedicated to the nation, symbolising unparalleled sacrifice and bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers who attained martyrdom in the Battle of Saragarhi.
Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar said this museum would go a long way to spread awareness among youths about the history of Punjab, besides highlighting sacrifies of Punjabis and promoting tourism in the state.
Rs 25 cr for National Martyrs’ Memorial
- Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned under the ‘Challenge-Based Destination Development’ scheme for development of the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Hussainiwala
- The DC said the site where Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were cremated by the British would be developed by the State Tourism Department in a phased manner
- The Chief Minister had allocated Rs 2 crore for the development of historical monuments in the district
Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman said artefacts, equipment and signalling technique used during the battle had been displayed in the museum which has seven galleries that depict the Saragarhi Post and several other aspects.
Built to commemorate the sacrifice of the martyrs of Saragarhi, the museum offers befitting tribute to 21 soldiers of 36 Sikhs who fought against 10,000 Afghans on September 12, 1897.
The DC said work on the Saragarhi War Memorial, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Chief Minister, was also going on a war footing. Once completed, it would give a tremendous boost to the tourism sector, he added.
