Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

PTI

Chandigarh, May 4

Days after AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary sought disciplinary action against party leader Navjot Sidhu, the former state Congress chief issued a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, saying he has "given the right to reply to time".

Though he didn't give any context to his tweet, it is being seen as a response to Chaudhary's letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking action against Sidhu for trying to "portray himself above the party".

"I often listen to talks against me in silence…I have given the right of replying to time," Sidhu said in a tweet in Hindi.

अपने ख़िलाफ़ बातें मैं अक्सर खामोशी से सुनता हूँ . . . . .

जवाब देने का हक़ , मैंने वक्त को दे रखा है . . . — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 4, 2022

In the letter dated April 23, which surfaced on Monday, Chaudhary had also forwarded a detailed note by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring regarding Sidhu's "current activities".

Chaudhary had noted in the letter that Sidhu relentlessly criticised the previous Congress government despite being asked not to do so.

Chaudhary had also mentioned that during the installation ceremony of Warring as the Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu had come to the state party headquarters, but did not share the stage with other leaders.

It was "inexcusable", according to Chaudhary.

In his note, Warring was learnt to have highlighted Sidhu's "parallel activities" and his recent meetings with the expelled leaders including former MLAs Surjit Singh Dhiman and Kewal Dhillon.

Warring had on Monday refused to make any comment on the letter but asserted that everybody had to be in discipline.

The demand for action against Sidhu came after his tweet wishing the best to poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who had hinted at making a fresh beginning from his home state Bihar.