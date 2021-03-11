Navjot Sidhu entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 25

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a year-long sentence in a 1988 road rage case involving a man's death, has been assigned the job of ‘Assistant' for clerical work inside the Patiala Central Jail. In the jail jargon, Sidhu is now working as ‘Munshi’.

Sidhu has already started his work since Tuesday, informed the jail officials.

It has been learnt that Sidhu will do his new job in two shifts: 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm. Sidhu will be getting a three-hour break between the two working shifts.

As per the jail rules, Sidhu will first be trained for three months without pay. Thereafter, he will be classified as an unskilled, semi-skilled or skilled prisoner and will start earning anywhere between Rs 30 and Rs 90 depending on his earned category.

However, it has been learned that Sidhu — given his nature of work — will start getting around Rs 40 per day after three months of training. His earnings would be credited to his account.

Meanwhile, Sidhu is on a special diet in jail that was recommended by the medical board and approved by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.