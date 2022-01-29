Navjot Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East, dares Bikram Majithia to contest only from one seat

Amritsar, January 29
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Amritsar East and dared the SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia to fight only from this constituency, and not also from Majitha.
Alongside the Amritsar East assembly constituency, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader is contesting from the Majitha seat, which he currently holds.
Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers from Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "If you (Majithia) have so much guts, and have faith in people then leave Majitha and fight from one seat here. Fight! Do you have the guts?”
Hitting out at the Akalis, who have fielded Majithia from his constituency, Sidhu said, "They have come only to play the spoilsport. But in this 'Dharam Yudh', they will not succeed because where there is 'Dharma' there is victory.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar