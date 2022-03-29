Navjot Sidhu, former Congress MLAs join protest at Behbal Kalan

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 29

Getting proactive ahead of the naming of the new PPCC chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu along with some of the former party MLAs reached Behbal Kalan village to join the protest by the families of those killed in the 2015 police firing incidents.

Sidhu targeted the AAP government over the delay in justice to the families.

Sidhu who earlier in the day held a meeting with party former MLAs at Ludhiana to strategise on the issues to be taken up against the AAP government.

This was third meeting with party leaders before they moved towards Behbal Kalan.

Talking to the protesting families, Sidhu said he had been raising the issue in his own government and would continue to do so against the current government.

On December 16, 2021, Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, had started an indefinite dharna over government’s failure to deliver justice, saying he would expose political parties in the state. For the past six years, parties had been using Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents and sacrilege cases as a political tool to exploitthe religious sentiments of the people and grab power, he had alleged.

By visiting the site, Sidhu reiterated his demand for early justice in the cases.