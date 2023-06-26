Navjot Sidhu introduces his would-be daughter-in-law, shares her photograph on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 26

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday shared the photograph of his would-be daughter-in-law.

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his family members and would-be daughter-in-law. Photo Credit: Twitter/@sherryontopp

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu shared her photograph with the family members along with the caption: “The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges, a new beginning, introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa. They exchanged promise bands.”

The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands. pic.twitter.com/4ELfTpUTmJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 26, 2023

After the post, people have been showering the Congress leader and his family members with congratulatory messages.

Sidhu's wife Dr Navjot Kaur was diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer in March this year when the Congress leader was lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case.

On June 25, Navjot Sidhu had shared a twitter post regarding her treatment. In the video, while his wife is seen laying on bed and Sidhu and the doctor are standing.

Stating that nothing was impossible for a ‘resolute’ person, Sidhu thanked her doctor.

Her third Chemo……. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person……. her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr.Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar



There is a karmic connection……. He saved my life as well when I had… pic.twitter.com/1RIEXHI5i0 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 25, 2023

In the post, he wrote: “Her third Chemo……. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person……. her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr.Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar. There is a karmic connection……. He saved my life as well when I had nearly fatal pulmonary embolism…….. He conducted successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail…… our guardian angel……. “ In times of prosperity friends aplenty - In times of adversity not one in twenty” ……… thank a ton bro !!

