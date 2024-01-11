Chandigarh, January 11
The rift between Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu and state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring widened on Thursday with the former hitting out at the latter.
In a brief video message posted on X, Sidhu sarcastically says the spineless leaders who cannot stand upright are talking big.
January 11, 2024
This comes a day after Warring categorically said any anti-party activity would not be tolerated.
Without naming Warring, Sidhu took a swipe at him.
Sidhu is meeting Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav in Chandigarh on Thursday.
In reaction to Sidhu holding rallies, Warring had said that the party’s programmes should be held in consultation with the state unit. Without naming anyone, Warring said those who became a “spoilsport” would have to face the consequences.
Warring had said that he had no objection to Sidhu’s rallies. He said, “The (party’s) programme should be held according to the (state unit) president’s wishes. But Warring has a big heart. I have no insecurity from anyone. Some people have a good height but a small heart and they feel threatened.”
He said he had no objection if someone worked for strengthening the party.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Nikhil Gupta is facing human rights violations while in custody in Prague, say court documents in Gurpatwant Pannun case
Is being subjected to human rights violations, including ext...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail traffic
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Navjot Sidhu posts cryptic video on X, hits out at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Says the spineless leaders who cannot stand upright are talk...
50-year-old Jalandhar police sub-inspector dies in ‘accidental shooting’; was cleaning his official pistol while sitting in his car, say cops
The incident takes place on Wednesday night in the parking l...