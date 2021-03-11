‘Good beginning always makes good ending’: Navjot Singh Sidhu posts tweet approving Prashant Kishor’s political plunge signal

New Delhi, May 2
In response to Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday took to Twitter and wrote: “The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold…”
The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold… https://t.co/Upav1EY9IN— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 2, 2022
Amid the buzz of an announcement of his own political formation, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was "time to go to the real masters"
My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022
As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance
शुरुआत #बिहार से
He tweeted: "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance."
