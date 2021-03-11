Navjot Singh Sidhu road rage case LIVE updates: Former Punjab Congress chief surrenders before Patiala court

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 20

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has reached District and Sessions Court in Patiala.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday imposed a sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on Sidhu in the 1988 road rage case saying any “undue sympathy” to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu earlier today, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and said the former cricketer needed a few weeks to surrender.

