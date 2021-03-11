Aman Sood
Patiala, May 20
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has reached District and Sessions Court in Patiala.
The Supreme Court had on Thursday imposed a sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on Sidhu in the 1988 road rage case saying any “undue sympathy” to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu earlier today, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and said the former cricketer needed a few weeks to surrender.
.
.
Navjot Sidhu’s lawyers’ and police are arguing over certain issues and documents.
The police team has whisked away Navjot Singh Sidhu from District and Sessions Court Patiala.
“Navjot Sidhu has surrendered and will be taken for a medical check-up before jail”, said a senior police officer who is in court to take possession of the convicted former cricketer turned politician.
He is likely to surrender before the court
Sdhu is presently in the court of chief judicial magistrate Amit Malhan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu road rage case LIVE updates: Former Punjab Congress chief surrenders before Patiala court
Congress leader sentenced in a 1988 road rage case
Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge
A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...
STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers
It also seizes 1kg heroin from them
Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15
75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...