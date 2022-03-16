Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, March 16
Almost eight months after taking over as PPCC chief, Navjot Singh sidhu has tendered his resignation after party president Sonia Gandhi asked the PCC presidents to resign for reorganisation of the state bodies.
In a tweet, Sidhu said that as desired by the party president he had put in his papers.
This is the second time that Sidhu has resigned after taking over the state unit chief. In September last year, he had resigned over the appointment of the DGP and advocate general in the Charanjit Channi government. In his letter sent to Gandhi, he had then said, “The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.”
As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022
He then had announced to withdraw his resignation after the AG was changed and the process to replace the DGP was started.
But the issue did not end there. Ahead of the elections he questioned his own government over “inability” to control the sand mafia and joined issue with Channi, wanting that the high command name the CM face.
After Channi was made the CM face, Sidhu maintained that he could not campaign in the state as Channi was the CM face. Lack of cohesion between Channi, Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar contributed to the party’s downfall in the polls.
