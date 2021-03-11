Navjot Sidhu says Punjab govt lacks will to end drug mafia, shares video of 'peddler selling drugs'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 4

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government over “inattention” in checking the drug mafia in the state.

Sidhu took to Twitter criticising the government’s “will to put an end to the drug dealers” in the state. He shared a video of a man apparently selling drugs at a village in Faridkot district.

STF report and Hon’ble High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that a nexus between Drug peddler, Police and Politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent... Ramifications clearly evident ….

Somewhere in Faridkot... @ArvindKejriwal @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/77ii6VwaS2 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 4, 2022

Sidhu wrote: "STF report and Hon'ble High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that a nexus between Drug peddler, Police and Politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent... Ramifications clearly evident….Somewhere in Faridkot...@ArvindKejriwal @BhagwantMann"

