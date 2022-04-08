Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab’s AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

Chandigarh, April 8
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Friday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who recently announced to bring in a pro-people mining policy to provide sand and gravel at affordable prices.
Sidhu said that a sand trolley, which was priced at Rs 4,000 a month ago, now cost Rs 9,000; out of the reach of the ‘Aam Aadmi,’ hence construction had stalled.
Had said at dharna yesterday, Sand trolley, which was at 4000 a month ago is now at 9000, is out of the reach of Aam Aadmi, hence constructions have stalled... Illegal mining goes on unabated. What is govt doing? @ArvindKejriwal ji Where is 20k crore from sand? @BhagwantMann ji pic.twitter.com/eexKYIH0Ch— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 8, 2022
Sharing a video of the “illegal mining” on Twitter, Sidhu wrote, “Illegal mining goes on unabated. What is govt doing? @ArvindKejriwal ji Where is 20k crore from sand? @BhagwantMann ji.”
Meanwhile, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira reminded Kejriwal and Mann of their promises (while they were in opposition) to expose the mining mafia that “looted” Punjab.
While in opposition @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann often promised to expose mining mafia that “looted” 20 K https://t.co/1scNnHXO7M that they’re in power they must issue a white paper to name & fix responsibility as to who all “looted” Punjab including politicians-khaira pic.twitter.com/QPxxmxQ7kE— Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) April 8, 2022
“They’re in power, they must issue a white paper to name & fix responsibility as to who all “looted” Punjab including politicians,” Khaira said in a tweet.
