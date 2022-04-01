Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent actions by party workers don't square up with Bhagat Singh's ideology

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Friday took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party saying the recent actions by AAP workers did not square up with Bhagat Singh’s ideology.

Change is not necessarily progress.

This is not badlaav that Punjab signed up for. Murders, Car thefts at Gunpoint, Snatching, Hooliganism & Kabza’s... Uncontrolled AAP workers fulfilling selfish motives… Poles apart from S. Bhagat Singh’s ideology of selflessness and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/FuBmrPOAWr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 1, 2022

Sharing a video of a scuffle, Sidhu tweeted, “Change is not necessarily progress. This is not badlaav that Punjab signed up for. Murders, Car thefts at Gunpoint, Snatching, Hooliganism & Kabza’s... Uncontrolled AAP workers fulfilling selfish motives…Poles apart from S. Bhagat Singh’s ideology of selflessness and sacrifice.”