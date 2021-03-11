Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann, 'you were in Delhi for 8 years as MP, why didn't you visit Delhi's schools then'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday took a potshot at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over replicating Punjab to Delhi's education model.

Sidhu targeted Bhagwant Mann by tweeting: “CM @BhagwantMann ji, you were in Delhi for 8 yrs, as MP, why didn’t you visit Delhi’s Schools & Mohalla Clinics then? Why didn’t you replicate even one in your constituency Sangrur from MP-Lad funds? Your Delhi visit is mere propaganda and Loss to State exchequer & Punjabi Pride."

The Punjab government on Monday decided to replicate Delhi's education model in the state where students from all economic backgrounds will get quality education.

Mann, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi along with his senior officers, toured health institutes and schools in the national capital to understand the "Delhi model" and replicate it in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accompanied Mann to a Delhi government school in Chirag Enclave.