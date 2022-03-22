Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Chandigarh, March 22
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday took potshots at Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the party’s selection of the five Rajya Sabha nominees from Punjab.
New batteries for the Delhi remote control , it’s blinking ….. Harbhajan is an exception , the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab ! @ArvindKejriwal— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 22, 2022
In a tweet, Sidhu questions the AAP choices barring cricketer Harbhajam Singh. He says, “New batteries for the Delhi remote control , it’s blinking….. Harbhajan is an exception , the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab ! @ArvindKejriwal.
