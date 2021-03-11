Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

New Delhi, May 8
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has said he will be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, the day the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meets to finalise the agenda for ‘Chintan Shivir’.
“Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy . . . Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort,” said Sidhu in a tweet on Sunday.
Sidhu may face disciplinary action after the state in-charge Harish Chaudhary complained against him, but the meeting was postponed due to the non availability of the committee members.
Chaudhary had written to party president Sonia Gandhi for action against Sidhu for speaking against the party line.
In the letter, he said, “I am forwarding Shri Raja Warring’s detailed note regarding Shri Sidhu’s current activities along with this letter.” He wrote that Sidhu’s actions are inexcusable and he should be asked for an explanation and disciplinary action should be initiated.
The Congress Working Committee is meeting on Monday to drive the agenda for the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) in Udaipur. This will be the fourth such Shivir during Sonia Gandhi’s presidency, with the earlier ones organised in 1998, 2003 and 2013. Only the 2003 Shivir was beneficial for the party which helped it to clinch power in 2004 for 10 years. IANS
