Navjot Sidhu tweets about wife’s illness, prays for speedy recovery

Chandigarh, April 12
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu has put out a tweet talking about the recent illness of his wife and prayed for her speedy recovery.
He tweeted, “Wife was seriously ill for the last two days, was hospitalised yesterday…..will be operated today at Fortis Hospital…praying for a speedy recovery.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar
The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...
Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage
Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers
Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air...