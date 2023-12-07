Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala, here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Chandigarh, December 7
Karan Sidhu, son of former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Sidhu, tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa in Patiala on Thursday.
Karan reached the gurdwara wearing a pink sherwani, while bride Inayat looked beautiful in a pink lengha.
A reception party has been organised by Sidhu at Neemrana Hotel in Patiala on Thursday evening.
Inayat is also from Patiala.
Punjab Congress leaders, including Raja Wading, Pratap Singh Bajwa and Ghulam Nabi Azad are likely to attend this evening's reception party.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had introduced her would-be daughter-in-law by sharing a family photograph captured a few months back on the occasion of Durga-Ashtami.
The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president said that his son honoured the most cherished desire of his mother by exchanging ‘promise bands’ with her fiance on the banks of the Ganga river.
