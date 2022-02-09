Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

Amritsar, February 8
Ahead of Assembly polls, the PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu again left for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Amid the electoral contest heating up in the state,it was Sidhu’s second visit to the Shrine within a span of one week.
The officials said Sidhu would stay for the night at the shrine to participate in the morning prayers before returning to his state on Thursday.
Confirming this, Jasmeet Singh Sodhi, staffer who looks after his poll schedule said, “Sidhu saheb has gone to Mata Vaishno Devi and would return the following day”.
Sidhu is contesting against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia from Amritsar East which is considered to be the most hottest seat and facing tough competition.
