Navjot Sidhu among first Congress leaders to congratulate AAP, says 'voice of Punjab's people is voice of God'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been trailing from Amritsar-East constituency, has congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for the massive victory.

In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap (sic).”

The AAP is set for a clean sweep in Punjab, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the people of the state “for this revolution”.

"Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution,” Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, said in a tweet in Hindi. In the tweet, he also posted a picture of him standing with the AAP's chief ministerial candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann, with both leaders flashing victory sign.

The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.