Navjot Singh Sidhu hits out at AAP over 'attack' on Congress workers

Chandigarh, April 1
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over law and order in the state, as he cited two incidents of Congress workers being attacked by “AAP supporters”. He shared a video purportedly showing a Congress worker being brutally beaten up in Patiala’s Sanaur.
He alleged the law and order in Punjab was at a “very low ebb”. In a tweet, Sidhu said the recent actions by AAP workers did not indicate Bhagat Singh’s ideology. “Kejriwal, your people are going to court in Delhi that your life is in danger, should you worry about the lives of Punjabis too? If it happens in Delhi you call it vandalism. Look what is happening in Punjab… another Congress worker was brutally beaten in Sanaur. Law & order at a very low ebb,” tweeted Sidhu.
Change is not necessarily progressed. This is not ‘badlaav’ that Punjab signed up for. Murders, car thefts at gunpoint, snatching, hooliganism & kabza… Uncontrolled AAP workers fulfilling selfish motives… poles apart from S Bhagat Singh’s ideology of selflessness and sacrifice,” he added.
On Thursday, Sidhu alleged a Congress worker, Iqbal Singh, was killed by AAP workers at Kasowana, Zira. “Still awaiting action against AAP workers who killed Iqbal in Kasowana,” Sidhu had said. —
