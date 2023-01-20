Navjot Singh Sidhu invited to Srinagar rally on Jan 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

During the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Rahul Gandhi had hinted at taking along all leaders of the party.

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been invited to a mega rally to mark the culmination of the yatra at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium on January 30.

Assuming that Sidhu would be pre-maturely released on January 26 from the Patiala jail, party’s general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal is learnt to have conveyed the invitation to his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who had joined Rahul Gandhi in the yatra last Monday.

It is yet to be seen who all from the senior leadership in Delhi or in Punjab would be present at the Patiala jail upon Sidhu’s release.

Dr Sidhu is learnt to be in touch with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi.